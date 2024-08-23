Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,279 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1,728.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 1,013,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 790,794 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 598,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

