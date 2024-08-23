Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 143,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Crown by 14.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 167.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,665,695. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $89.80 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

