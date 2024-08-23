Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.