Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.32.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.