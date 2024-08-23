BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has $5.40 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.50.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMTX

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:BMTX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,626 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.