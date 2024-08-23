BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy”

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,626 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

