BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy”

Aug 23rd, 2024

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTXGet Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday.

BM Technologies Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTXFree Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,626 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

