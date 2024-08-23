BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy”

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on BM Technologies
BM Technologies Stock Down 9.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,626 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BM Technologies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.