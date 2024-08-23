BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BMTX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of BM Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday.
BM Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 323.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,406 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of BM Technologies worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.
Further Reading
