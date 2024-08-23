BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$43.00 and last traded at C$43.03. 2,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.11.
BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.81.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD)
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.