BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Shares Up 0%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.74 and last traded at $49.73. 8,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 7,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2368 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

