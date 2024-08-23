Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.00.
BBD.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Insiders have sold 61,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
