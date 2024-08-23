Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Down 6.3%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48. 104,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 889,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.35.

About Bone Biologics



Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Further Reading

