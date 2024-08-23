Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $136.67

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.67, but opened at $140.84. Boot Barn shares last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 33,459 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.