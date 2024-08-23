BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.23.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in BP by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BP by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. BP has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

