Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

BRC opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. Brady has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

