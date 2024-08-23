Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
BRC opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. Brady has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $73.29.
Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
