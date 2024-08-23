Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

