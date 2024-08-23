BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Trading 9.8% Higher

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05). Approximately 892,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 304,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.58. The stock has a market cap of £7.82 million, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.41.

BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.

