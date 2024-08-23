BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,917,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,544 shares of company stock worth $807,661 in the last 90 days. 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,843,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after buying an additional 1,111,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after acquiring an additional 832,940 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

