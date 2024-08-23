BrightView (NYSE:BV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BrightView from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of BrightView from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of BrightView to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.47.

BV stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BrightView has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

