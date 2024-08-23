BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Up to $14.54

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $15.43. BrightView shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 31,259 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BV. Robert W. Baird raised BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,086,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 695,987 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth $3,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

