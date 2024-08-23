Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$30.60

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$24.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.03. CAE has a 52 week low of C$22.28 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The company has a market cap of C$7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.1785539 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.