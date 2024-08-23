Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $57.87

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 39.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Cameco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

