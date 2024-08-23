Brokerages Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price at $19.40

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several analysts have commented on FRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,240.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $565,971. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Freshworks by 157.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

FRSH opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

