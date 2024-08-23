Brokerages Set GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) PT at $189.83

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.83.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

GEV stock opened at $186.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.39. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

