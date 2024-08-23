Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 781

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($10.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.40) to GBX 790 ($10.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.72) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Lancashire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lancashire

Insider Transactions at Lancashire

Lancashire Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Lancashire news, insider Michael George Dawson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($79,261.95). Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 669 ($8.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 25.01. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 527.50 ($6.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 617.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 618.59.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,565.22%.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.