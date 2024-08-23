Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Target Price at $44.40

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

