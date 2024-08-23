Brokerages Set Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target at $21.75

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,128.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Simmons First National by 9,443.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,395,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,353 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

