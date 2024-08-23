Brokerages Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Target Price at $65.90

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRKS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

