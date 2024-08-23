Brokers Issue Forecasts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 111,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

