Brokers Issue Forecasts for Everest Group, Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $61.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $60.95. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $19.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $16.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $67.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $26.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $78.92 EPS.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EG. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $382.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

