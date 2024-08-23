Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at C$2.28 on Friday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.79. The company has a market cap of C$256.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.