Brokers Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 438.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $2,098,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 232.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 68,622 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its stake in Hexcel by 206.5% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 235,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 158,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 307.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after buying an additional 814,402 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

