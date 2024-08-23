Brokers Offer Predictions for John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.83. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 466,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,164,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,072,000 after acquiring an additional 112,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.