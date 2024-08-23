BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.06.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

