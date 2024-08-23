BRP Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOOO. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.06.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in BRP by 160.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BRP by 23.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in BRP by 17.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the period.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

