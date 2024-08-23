BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2027 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.92.

TSE:DOO opened at C$91.73 on Friday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$109.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

