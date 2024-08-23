BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$110.00 at Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$116.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.92.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$91.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.24. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 9.1208251 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.