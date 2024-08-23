BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$97.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$106.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.92.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$91.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.24. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.42 and a 1 year high of C$109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.1208251 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

