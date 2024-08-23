BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.24

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as high as $18.17. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 8,595 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BRT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $333.86 million, a PE ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 187.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

