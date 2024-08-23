Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 63.47 and last traded at 63.04. Approximately 46,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 28,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at 62.53.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of 56.66 and a 200 day moving average of 54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $936.02 million and a P/E ratio of 0.66.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported 2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

