Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $268.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.81 and its 200-day moving average is $218.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $274.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $1,819,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

