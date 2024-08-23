BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Announces Earnings Results

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $876.49 million for the quarter.

BW LPG Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BWLP opened at $15.58 on Friday. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.