BWS Financial Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

BWS Financial restated their top pick rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 339.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 348,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xperi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.
