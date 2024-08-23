C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

