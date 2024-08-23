CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.78.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $5,574,578. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $468.57 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $473.25. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.