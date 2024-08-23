CACI International Inc to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.04. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.36 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.78.

NYSE CACI opened at $468.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.50 and a 200-day moving average of $408.26. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $473.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,578 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

