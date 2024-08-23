Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,182,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,623,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,955,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cactus by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after buying an additional 375,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Cactus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,293,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

