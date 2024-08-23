Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.