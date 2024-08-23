Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.29

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.29 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 160.40 ($2.08). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 159.20 ($2.07), with a volume of 453,613 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.14) price target on shares of Cairn Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cairn Homes
Cairn Homes Price Performance
About Cairn Homes
Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cairn Homes
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.