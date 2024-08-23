Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.29

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.29 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 160.40 ($2.08). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 159.20 ($2.07), with a volume of 453,613 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.14) price target on shares of Cairn Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Cairn Homes Price Performance

About Cairn Homes

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.30.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

