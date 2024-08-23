Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $35,700,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 81,599 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 2.5 %

CCJ stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

