Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $47.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

